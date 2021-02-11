2020/21 GPL: GFA announce officials for Matchday 14

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced match officials for Matchday 14 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.
The FA has released names of match officials for Week 14 which is set to begin on Saturday, February 13 as WAFA host Ashantigold.
Asante Kotoko's game against Accra Hearts of Oak has been postponed due to their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup.
Below are Match officials for Day 14 of the GPL:
1.Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021
Match: WAFA vs Ashantigold (LIVE ON STARTIMES)
Venue: Sogakope
Referee: Mahama Ewuntoma
Assistants: Sintim Musah & Eric Ndebugri
4th referee: Maxwell Hanson
Match commissioner: Michael M. Ayeh
Venue media officer: Tilda Acorlor
2.Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021
Match: Berekum Chelsea vs Eleven Wonders
Venue: Golden City Park, Berekum
Referee: Frederick Samena
Assistants: Pascal Mawusi & Freeman Anwulo
4th referee: Bashiru Dauda
Match commissioner: Charkes Darkwah
Venue media officer: Precious Semevoh
3.Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021
Match: Dreams vs Aduana Stars
Venue: Theatre of Dreams, Dawu
Referee: Charles Bulu
Assistants: Tijani Mohammed & Francis Bondzie Arthur
4th referee: Akudzi Martins
Match commissioner: Thomas Nunoo
Venue media officer: Richard Achore
4.Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021
Match: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela
Venue: Cape Coast Stadium
Referee: Isaac Osei
Assistants: Dakure Soglo Augustine& Ali Timuah Baah
4th referee: Abdulai Ibrahim
Match commissioner: Jacob Amegatsey
Venue media officer: Lukeman Ayinde
5.Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021
Match: Medeama vs Bechem United
Venue: Tarkwa park
Referee: Maale Imgrede Ireme
Assistants: Bawa Haruna & Ato Yawson
4th referee: Emmanuel Tampuri
Match commissioner: Oduro Nyarko
Venue media officer: Richard Baffour Nkrumah
6.Date: Monday, February 15, 2021
Match: Liberty Professionals vs Inter Allies – 3 pm
Venue: Dansoman
Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe
Assistants: Emmanuel Dolagbanu & David Addico
4th referee: Clement K. Nkuah
Match commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe
Venue media officer: Seth Acquaye
7.Date: Monday, February 15, 2021 – 6 pm
Match: Legon Cities vs King Faisal
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe
Assistants: Sulemana Salau Deen & Kenneth Tweneboah-Kodua
4th referee: Musah Mubarik
Match commissioner: Paul Ayamba
Venue media officer: Desmond Amenu
8.Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Match: Great Olympics vs Elmina Sharks (LIVE ON STARTIMES)
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Jacob Aduntera
Assistants: Isaac Asante & Alhassan Abdul-Rauf
4th referee: Awurisa Andrews
Match commissioner: Andrews Dery
Venue media officer: Raymond Ackumey
9.Date: Sunday, February 28, 2021
Match: Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak (LIVE ON STAR TIMES)
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Selorm Yao Bless
Assistants: Paul Atimaka & Courage Kuedufia
4th referee: Eso Doh Morrison
Match commissioner: Felix Adjetey Sowah
Venue media officer: Desmond Amenu
