2020/21 GPL: GFA announce officials for Matchday 14

A photo of Ghanaian referees

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced match officials for Matchday 14 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The FA has released names of match officials for Week 14 which is set to begin on Saturday, February 13 as WAFA host Ashantigold.



Asante Kotoko's game against Accra Hearts of Oak has been postponed due to their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup.



Below are Match officials for Day 14 of the GPL:



1.Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021



Match: WAFA vs Ashantigold (LIVE ON STARTIMES)



Venue: Sogakope



Referee: Mahama Ewuntoma



Assistants: Sintim Musah & Eric Ndebugri



4th referee: Maxwell Hanson



Match commissioner: Michael M. Ayeh



Venue media officer: Tilda Acorlor



2.Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021



Match: Berekum Chelsea vs Eleven Wonders



Venue: Golden City Park, Berekum



Referee: Frederick Samena

Assistants: Pascal Mawusi & Freeman Anwulo



4th referee: Bashiru Dauda



Match commissioner: Charkes Darkwah



Venue media officer: Precious Semevoh



3.Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021



Match: Dreams vs Aduana Stars



Venue: Theatre of Dreams, Dawu



Referee: Charles Bulu



Assistants: Tijani Mohammed & Francis Bondzie Arthur



4th referee: Akudzi Martins



Match commissioner: Thomas Nunoo



Venue media officer: Richard Achore



4.Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021



Match: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela



Venue: Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Isaac Osei



Assistants: Dakure Soglo Augustine& Ali Timuah Baah



4th referee: Abdulai Ibrahim



Match commissioner: Jacob Amegatsey



Venue media officer: Lukeman Ayinde



5.Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021



Match: Medeama vs Bechem United



Venue: Tarkwa park



Referee: Maale Imgrede Ireme



Assistants: Bawa Haruna & Ato Yawson



4th referee: Emmanuel Tampuri



Match commissioner: Oduro Nyarko



Venue media officer: Richard Baffour Nkrumah



6.Date: Monday, February 15, 2021



Match: Liberty Professionals vs Inter Allies – 3 pm

Venue: Dansoman



Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe



Assistants: Emmanuel Dolagbanu & David Addico



4th referee: Clement K. Nkuah



Match commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe



Venue media officer: Seth Acquaye



7.Date: Monday, February 15, 2021 – 6 pm



Match: Legon Cities vs King Faisal



Venue: Accra Sports Stadium



Referee: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe



Assistants: Sulemana Salau Deen & Kenneth Tweneboah-Kodua



4th referee: Musah Mubarik



Match commissioner: Paul Ayamba



Venue media officer: Desmond Amenu



8.Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Match: Great Olympics vs Elmina Sharks (LIVE ON STARTIMES)



Venue: Accra Sports Stadium



Referee: Jacob Aduntera



Assistants: Isaac Asante & Alhassan Abdul-Rauf



4th referee: Awurisa Andrews



Match commissioner: Andrews Dery



Venue media officer: Raymond Ackumey



9.Date: Sunday, February 28, 2021



Match: Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak (LIVE ON STAR TIMES)



Venue: Accra Sports Stadium



Referee: Selorm Yao Bless



Assistants: Paul Atimaka & Courage Kuedufia



4th referee: Eso Doh Morrison



Match commissioner: Felix Adjetey Sowah



Venue media officer: Desmond Amenu