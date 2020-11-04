2020/21 GPL: Goal scoring wouldn’t be a problem for us - Kotoko PRO assures

Asante Kotoko SC

Communication Director of Asante Kotoko, Moses Antwi Benefo has said that the recruitment they’ve done ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 football season is to curb their goal scoring problems.

Goalscoring was a major problem for the Kumasi-based club in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which was truncated due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Asante Kotoko scored 14 goals in 14 league games after using five strikers for the campaign namely, Songne Yacouba, Naby Keita, Richard Arthur, George Abege, and William Opoku Mensah.



However, with a section of the fans claiming that the club did not sign players who will solve their goalscoring problems, Moses Antwi Benefo has said that other players will help with the goals.

“In the game of football it is teamwork and if we build the game together from the back to the forward not only the strikers will give us goals although our striker Kwame Poku is a clinical finisher, midfielders like Keyekeh, Mudasiru and co can also give us goals,” he told Ashh FM.



“In global football, you see left and right-wingers are even scoring more goals than strikers and Maxwell is teaching the players total football that will bring more goals not only from our strikers, therefore, our strikers are not a headache to us.” He added.