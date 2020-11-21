2020/21 GPL: Great Olympics deserved the win - Legon Cities Coach

Legon Cities coach Goran Barjaktarevic with their spokesperson

Legon Cities head coach Goran Barjaktarevic says Great Olympics deserved the win in their match day two fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The Royals succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday two



Legon Cities were dominated in the game by the 'dade boys' in both halves with the onslaught starting in the first half.



The first half ended with Great Olympics leading the tie by 1-0 kind courtesy Gladson Awako who scored from a free kick.



Legon Cities hopes of getting an equalizer were dashed as Olympics scored two more goals from Samuel Abbey and to secure the win in the Accra derby.



Cities coach Goran Barjaktarevic admitted the home side were the better side on the day and they deserved the win.



"The only thing we can do now is to work, work and work harder in training, put this defeat behind us and quickly focus on the next game.

"it's a difficult loss to take tonight. He added that the home side played well and they deserved the win.



Captain for Legon Cities Fatau Dauda after the game also said, "The home team were a better side than us tonight and they played well. He added, he is disappointed by our loss but still very confident that things will soon work out"



Legon Cities play Medeama on matchday three of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.







