2020/21 GPL: Hearts coach happy with players' adaption to his philosophy after Aduana Stars win

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu is happy with how his players have adapted to his philosophy following their 2-0 win over Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Phobians scored in both halves to beat the defending champions on match day 18 at the Accra Sports stadium.



Victor Aidoo and a Hafiz Adam own goal ensured coach Samuel Boadu makes it two wins out of two games since taking charge of the team.



"Tactically we have a lot of work to do. The players are now coping with my style and philosophy. It hasn't been easy but I expect them to take things fast so we can improve on them," Boadu said as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com.

"I love to attack always and also possess the ball most often but today was different. Aduana came with a strategy that made things difficult for us. They wouldn't allow us to play our game.



He added, "Fortunately for us, we created some chances and scored those goals. I think it's quite good overall."