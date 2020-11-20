2020/21 GPL: Hearts of Oak names strong squad for AshantiGold fixture

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Edward Nii Odoom has named a 20-man squad to face AshantiGold SC on matchday two of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League fixture.

The Phobians will welcome the Miners at the Accra Sports stadium on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in their first game of the season.



Accra Hearts of Oak saw their opener against Aduana Stars called off due to a Coronavirus scare.



Abednego Tetteh and Abdul Aziz Nurudeen who tested positive for COVID-19 about a fortnight ago and have recovered but have been dropped by coach Edward Nii Odoom ahead of the Ashantigold match.



New signing Victor Aidoo and returnees Nuru Sulley and Patrick Razak are also included in the squad for the crunchy encounter.



Here is the 20-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah, and Benjamin Mensah.



Defenders: Mohammed Alhassan, Nuru Sulley, James Sewornu, Larry Sumaila, Abdul Fatau Mohammed, Rady Machel Ovouka, and William Dankyi.



Midfielders: Abdoulrahmane Mamane Lawali, Benjamin Afutu, Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Abdul Manaf Gumah, Michelle Sarpong, and Patrick Razak.



Strikrs: Kojo Obeng Junior and Victor Aidoo.