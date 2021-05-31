2020/21 GPL: Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Afutu wins MOTM in Berekum Chelsea success

Benjamin Afutu won the man of the match

Midfielder Benjamin Afutu was named Man of the Match as Hearts of Oak returned to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table after victory over Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

Afutu opened the scoring as the Phobians went on to record a 2-0 win over the former champions at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Unmarked inside the box, Afutu headed in the corner taken by Ibrahim Salifu.



But the defending from Chelsea on the occasion was shambolic and shocking. Afutu had acres of space inside the box and headed on target.



The Phobians were dominant were rampant with their swamping football style and were sleek with the quick passing game.



Just before the half-hour mark, Hearts doubled their lead through Kwadwo Obeng Jnr who shot with the outside of his boot to zoom past goalkeeper Ernest Sowah.



Chelsea could have reduced the deficit before the break but Kofi Owusu's to lob it over goalkeeper Richard Attah after cutting in from the left went wide.

Hearts did not their foot off the accelerator



In the 58th minute, Stephen Amankona struck a powerful free-kick which had no trickery at the end but it was palmed out by Attah before grabbing it for the second time.



Winger Patrick Razak brought some added firepower and nearly got on the scoresheet but on two occasions he was denied by some brave defending and good goalkeeping.



Three minutes from time, Paul Atta Adjei was unlucky to have smashed the crossbar after delivering a sumptuous free-kick from the edge of the box.



Hearts have opened a two-point lead at the top after chasers Asante Kotoko were held to a 0-0 draw at Aduana Stars on Saturday.