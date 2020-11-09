2020/21 GPL: Hearts players to pocket GH¢10k if they beat Aduana Stars on Saturday

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM has reported that Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Frank Nelson has promised the playing body a cash incentive of GH¢10,000 if they beat Aduana Stars on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Accra Hearts of Oak will face defending champions Aduana Stars on matchday one of the upcoming 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season at the Nana Agyemang Badu II in Dormaa.



The Phobians drew goalless at the same venue when they faced Aduana Stars in the 2019/20 truncated Ghana Premier League.



But this time around, the team will have another motivation to go for the win as GH¢10,000 is up for grabs.

“Board Member of Hearts of Oak Mr. Frank Nelson Nwokolo has promised the playing body GH¢10,000 aside their winning bonus if they are able to beat Aduana Stars in the season's Opener at Dormaa on Saturday,” Oyerepa posted via Twitter.



The game will come off at 3 pm and will be telecast live by StarTimes.





