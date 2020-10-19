2020/21 GPL: I am impressed with how Hearts of Oak are preparing - Charles Taylor

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor is impressed with the club's preparations for the forthcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The domestic top-flight is set to return next month after it was suspended in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The Phobians have failed to win a major silverware since 2009 and are hoping to break the jinx in the upcoming season.



“This season will be a very competitive one; therefore it will not be easy for Hearts of Oak because all the clubs are preparing very hard ahead of the season.”

He continued, “I am impressed with how Hearts are preparing quietly and I wish them good luck in the upcoming season.”



Accra Hearts of Oak will take on Aduana Stars in matchday one of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.