2020/21 GPL: Inter Allies are getting better - Rashid Seidu

Inter Allies FC

Inter Allies goalkeeper, Rashid Seidu says his side is getting better following their 2-0 win over Karela United on matchday 19 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Two second-half goals from Nafiu Sulemana and Samuel Armah sealed all three points for the Tema-based side in an exciting encounter at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



Despite the win, Inter Allies are still bottom on the league table with 16 points, six points adrift the relegation zone.



"We knew it was going to be a difficult game as in facing Karela who was on top – but we stood together as a team and we worked together and I think it paid off," he told the club's website.

"We will surely build confidence from the game and get better in this second round."



He added, "I think it’s the whole team, more like, when the team is performing definitely we will see more individual performance and now you can see we are playing well and scoring goals so our performance has been noticed."



"We are working hard so we will continue working hard and take it from there – it’s a great motivation."