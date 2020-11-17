2020/21 GPL: Inter Allies coach admits missing Victorien Adebayor after dour draw against Dreams FC

Inter Allies coach Henrik Peters Lehm has admitted that his outfit will miss former forward Victorien Adebayor in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

Lehm coached the dead-eye Nigerien international during 2019/20 truncated Ghana Premier League.



Adebayor was the toast of fans in the aforementioned season before leaving to join Danish second-tier side KB Hoge in the off-season.



He bagged 12 goals after in 13 Premier League games.

Coach Lehm could not hide his disappointment at the absence of his mercurial forward in the wake of his side’s goalless draw against Dreams FC in Week 1 of the 2020/21 season on Monday.



The Danish tactician however reposed confidence in his players, saying they will improve their subsequent games.



Inter Allies will be aiming to collect their first three points of the season when they play as guests to Karela United FC in Week 2 on Sunday, November 22.