2020/21 GPL: Joseph Addo earns MoTM after inspirational display against King Faisal FC

Joseph Addo linked with WAFA move

Aduana Stars goalkeeper Joseph Addo was named Man-of-the-Match after his agile display in their 1-1 with King Faisal Babes FC in Week 2 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Aduana went to the Nana Ohene Ameyaw Park with the mission of starting the season on a winning note.



The Fire Boys’ desire was aided by Yahaya Mohammed’s rebound strike on the 41st minute.



King Faisal, however, got back into the game in the 76th minute through Benjamin Boateng.

The hosts had plethora of chances to bury the match but their efforts were thwarted by the impregnable Joseph Addo.



Addo’s jaw-dropping performance did not go unnoticed as he was named the best player on the pitch.



He is expected to lead his side once again when they welcome Bechem United to the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa on Sunday, November 29, 2020.