2020/21 GPL: Karela United coach Evans Adotey named coach of the month for January

Karela United coach, Evans Adotey

Karela United’s Evans Adotey has been named NASCO coach of the month for January in the Ghana Premier League.

Adotey led Karela to three wins, a draw, and a defeat in five games in the month of January as the Anyinase based side top the table.



He beats off competition from Dreams FC’s Vladislav Viric, Bashiru Hayford of Legon Cities, and Johnson Smith of Asante Kotoko.



The former Black Maidens coach relinquished top spot to Asante Kotoko last week after the 2-0 home defeat to the Porcupine Warriors.

However, the Red and Greens are still in contention for their first Premier League title.



In a related development, top scorer and Karela United striker Diawise Taylor was named player for the month of January.