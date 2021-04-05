2020/21 GPL: Karela United's Augustine Randolph named MVP in draw against AshantiGold

Karela United FC defender Augustine Randolph

Karela United FC defender Augustine Randolph won the man of the match award when his side shared the spoils with AshantiGold SC on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the CAM Park.

The Pride and Passion outfit left it very late to earn a vital draw in the matchday 18 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



Umaru Basiru's deflected shot in the 94th minute saw Karela draw level to make the match 1 all at full-time.



Seth Osei put the visitors ahead in the 38th minute after a swift counter-attacking move.

Diawisie Taylor with the opportunity to give Karela the victory but his kick from the spot was saved by goalkeeper Kofi Mensah.



Randolph was a delight to watch at the left-back role as he an outstanding display with surging runs and defensive duties.