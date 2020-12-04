2020/21 GPL: King Faisal defender Pius Baffour wins Man of the Match Award in 1-0 win over Inter Allies

King Faisal defender Pius Baffour(L)

King Faisal defender Pius Baffour was adjudged Man of the Match in his side’s Ghana Premier League matchday four-win over Inter Allies at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Friday.

Baffour was impressive in the game for the home side as the Kumasi-based side had to leave it late in the game to clinch the win.



King Faisal scored late in the game through Samuel Kusi to secure their first win of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

After four matchdays played in the ongoing league, King Faisal has accrued four points.



The game between Accra Hearts of Oak and league leaders Karela United is currently underway at the Accra Sports Stadium.