2020/21 GPL: Kotoko announces gate fees for Eleven Wonders clash

Asante Kotoko SC

Record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko have announced the gate fees for their match week one encounter against Techiman Eleven Wonders in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupineswill face-off with the S Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday, November, 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The game has been scheduled for 6 pm and will be played under floodlights.



The Popular stand will be selling at GH?15 while the lower and upper VIP stand is going for GH?30 and GH?50 respectively as per the announcement of Asante Kotoko on their official Twitter page.

Asante Kotoko began their season in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League with a 1-0 win over Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



