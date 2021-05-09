2020/21 GPL: Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu picks MOTM in win against Dreams FC

Asante Kotoko SC midfielder Mudasiru Salifu

Asante Kotoko SC midfielder Mudasiru Salifu was adjudged man of the match in their win against Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors came from a goal down to beat Dreams 3-1 at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi to reclaim top spot.



Salifu was outstanding in midfield for Asante Kotoko with a workaholic performance.



Dreams took the lead in the 38th minute through Agyenim Boateng Mensah who converted a penalty.

Brazilian striker Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais pulled parity for Asante Kotoko with three minutes from recess.



Abdul Ganiu Ismail from the spot gave the Reds the lead in the 57th minute before substitute Francis Andy Kumi sealed the victory with ten minutes to go.



Kumi was beautifully set up by Salifu after an excellent run to dribble past three Dreams players.