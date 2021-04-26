2020/21 GPL: Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie collects MOTM gong against Dreams FC

Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie

Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie was picked as Man of the Match in their 1-1 draw with Dreams FC on Sunday.

With one minute to the half time whistle, Legon Cities took the lead through a typical Hans Kwofie goal.



Jonah Attuquaye fizzed in a brilliant ball into the box and Kwofie applied a blistering header to hit the back of the twine.



Before that Dreams had threatened with a break from the left.

Baki Mohammed found Dantani Amadu with a cross-field pass but the forward's attempt went off-target.



In the second half, Dantani benefitted from a defensive error but the striker shot off target.



Four minutes, Dreams FC snatched the equalizer through Jalilu Abdulai.