2020/21 GPL: Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie collects MOTM gong against Dreams FC

Hans Kwoffie Legon.jpeg Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie

Mon, 26 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie was picked as Man of the Match in their 1-1 draw with Dreams FC on Sunday.

With one minute to the half time whistle, Legon Cities took the lead through a typical Hans Kwofie goal.

Jonah Attuquaye fizzed in a brilliant ball into the box and Kwofie applied a blistering header to hit the back of the twine.

Before that Dreams had threatened with a break from the left.

Baki Mohammed found Dantani Amadu with a cross-field pass but the forward's attempt went off-target.

In the second half, Dantani benefitted from a defensive error but the striker shot off target.

Four minutes, Dreams FC snatched the equalizer through Jalilu Abdulai.

