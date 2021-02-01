2020/21 GPL: Legon Cities' Matthew Cudjoe picks up MVP prize as he downs Inter Allies

Anim Cudjoe scored the winner for Legon Cities

Match-winner Matthew Cudjoe was named Man of the Match as Legon Cities put Inter Allies to the sword on Sunday.

The Ghana U20 star tapped in from close range in the 12th minute to give the Royals the points for their second successive win.



The first attempt came to Allies as early as the second minute and it was Nafiu Sulemana who shot but it was too easy for goalkeeper Winfred Hornu to save.



Two minutes later, Sulemana tried again with another attempt but it went over the bar.



Five minutes into the second half, Legon Cities made a strong start and nearly doubled their lead and Baba Anaya saw his effort was off target.



Allies lacked ideaAcquaah tries his luck from long range and goes over the bar.

Taufiq Shaibu came close with the equalizer but his header was inches wide but minutes later Isah Ali saved Alies from conceding the second goal with a timely clearance.



Ali picked up an injury in the process.



Allies went on a break with Ali and he found Sulemana who set up Taufiq Shaibu but his shot went straight to the goalkeeper.



Six minutes from time, Desmond Abuga took a free-kick but it went wide.