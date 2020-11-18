2020/21 GPL: MoYS to cushion clubs with GHc50,000 package — Report

Hearts of Oak played a 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko at home

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is reported to be preparing a package of Gh¢50,000 to support Ghana Premier League clubs as 2020/21 league games are being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus crisis.

The sports ministry last week directed all sporting events across the country to be played behind closed doors due to COVID-19.



As a result, the matches in the Ghanaian top-flight are currently played behind closed doors which has emerged as a financial burden on the participating clubs.



But reports from Accra-based Angel FM indicate that the Sports Ministry has pledged to cushion the financial burden on the top-tier clubs with a token of GH¢50,000.

The Ghana Premier League has started on a competitive level as only one victory was recorded after 9 round of games in the opening day.



In the nine matches played on Matchday 1, only WAFA SC and the King Faisal fixture produced a win as eight matches ended in stalemates.



The game between Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak was cancelled at the last hour due to medical reasons.