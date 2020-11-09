2020/21 GPL: My current squad is better than that of last season – Legon Cities coach

Legon Cities FC coach, Goran Barjaktarevic

Legon Cities coach, Goran Barjaktarevic has said that his current team can boast of more quality and experienced players unlike that of last season where the team lacked depth in the squad.

The Royals have strengthened their squad with 12 new players ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Dominant in the new signing was Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan, who joined the club on transfer deadline day.



Legon Cities coach Goran in an interview on Happy Sports said his current team including the new signings looks much better and they are ready to compete.



“The quality of the team now looks much better than that of last season. The most important thing is to get the team ready for the league. I don’t have any problem at this point and everything looks good in training," he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.

The Bosnia and Herzegovinian trainer said his target is to get his team to play good football which is appealing to the fans.



“I want to make a good team which can play attractive football”.



Legon Cities will begin their league campaign against Berekum Chelsea on 14 November 2020 at the Accra Sports Stadium.