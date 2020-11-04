2020/21 GPL: NSA, MOYS fumigate match venues ahead of new season

The Accra Sports Stadium

The National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have fumigated the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The exercise is part of safety protocols taken to ensure that footballers, fans, and other stakeholders visit the national stadium without any fear of contracting Coronavirus.



The fumigation of the stadium is part of a nationwide activity to get all match venues in a good state before the commencement of the league.



The Accra Sports Stadium will host five clubs including Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for the upcoming season.



The next match center to be fumigated is the Nduom Sports Stadium, which is home to Elmina Sharks.

The Ghana Premier League will begin on November 13, 2020.



Only 25% of fans will be allowed on match days as part of ways to limit the spread of Coronavirus in the West African State.



Players of the 18 premier league club have also been going to the Coronavirus testing before the season starts.