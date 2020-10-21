2020/21 GPL: NSA rescinds decision on user fees for Accra Sports Stadium

Accra Sports Stadium

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has rescinded its decision on the new commercial rates being charged for the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 football season.

The NSA released the new rates which were going to run amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, October, 20.



Premier League clubs were expected to pay GH¢20,000 and GH¢15,000 before they could use the facility.



The announcement saw strong opposition from the affected clubs and the Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku indicating that the prices were too high.



In an interview on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM, the Public Relations Officer for the NSA, Charles Amofah confirmed that they have decided to withdraw the user charges and hold a broader consultation with the affected clubs.

“We are going to meet the five clubs and also listen to their views and see how we can resolve this”.



Check the statement from the NSA below:



