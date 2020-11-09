2020/21 GPL: Our target is to avoid relegation- Inter Allies Technical Director

Inter Allies FC

The Technical Director for Inter Allies Football Club, Willie Klutse, has said that the target of the team ahead of the upcoming season is to avoid relegation and improve upon their position in the previous season.

Inter Allies begin their league campaign against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday 16 November 2020.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM, he indicated that the players are not in their best shape ahead of their first game but is hopeful that they will be ready before the game against Dreams FC.



“Our players are still not in their best performance but we are still preparing and hoping they will be ready before Monday when we play Dreams FC”.

"Our target is to stay in the league and improve our standings. We want to play good football which will attract the fans to the stadium to watch our matches."



“We have some tough games coming up against Dreams, Karela United, and Hearts of oak and we have to be ready for those games”, he added.