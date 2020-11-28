2020/21 GPL: Patrick Yeboah rewarded with MoTM after remarkable display against Legon Cities FC

Patrick Yeboah, Medeama SC defender

Medeama SC defender Patrick Yeboah was named Man-of-the-Match following his impressive performance in the goalless draw against Legon Cities FC on Friday.

Yeboah was one of the main reasons the Yellow and Mauve lads left the Accra Sports Stadium with a point.



The 26-year-old guardsman was impregnable at the heart of defense for the Tarkwa-based side as they held Legon Cities FC to a 0-0 stalemate.



His overall performance in the match did not go unnoticed as he was honoured with the Man-of-the-Match gong.

Yeboah has been a key cog for Medeama SC since joining from Asante Kotoko in the off-season.



Medeama SC will be gunning to end their winless streak in the ongoing season when they host Asante Kotoko at Tarkwa on Matchday 4.