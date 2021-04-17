2020/21 GPL Preview: Eleven Wonders vs. Liberty Professionals

Eleven Wonders FC will play Liberty on Sunday

Eleven Wonders FC will be hosting Liberty Professionals in a matchday 20 fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

The 'Sure Wonders' are being punished for defying orders to play behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions in their last home game.



Wonders are yet to neither record a win nor taste a defeat in the second half of the season having drawn in all two games.



The came from behind to draw 1-1 with Asante Kotoko SC and also 1-1 with Ebusua Dwarfs.



Wonders are 14th on the league log and are four points ahead of the drop zone. They need to beat Liberty on Sunday to cushion their survival hopes.



Avoiding a defeat against Liberty will see Wonders go four games unbeaten in the league for the first time.



Ignatius Osei-Fosu seems to have all his players available for selection on Sunday to face the Scientific Soccer Lads in Obuasi.

Liberty are in the relegation zone and are four points away from the safety as they travel to Obuasi for the match.



The positive news is that the Scientific Soccer Lads recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory over Elmina Sharks FC at the Sogakope Park last weekend.



Liberty are heading to Obuasi with much boost and motivation since their last visit saw them beat AshantiGold 1-0 in the first round.



New signing William Opoku Mensah was on target last Saturday. He is expected to lead the Liberty attack on Sunday against Wonders.



On loan defender Razak Simpson was adjudged man of the match against Sharks.



He is back to a familiar ground since he is bona-fide player of Obuasi based AshantiGold.