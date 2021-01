2020/21 GPL: Referee Charles Bulu to officiate Hearts - Olympics clash; checkout other officials for Matchday 11

The match officials for Matchweek 11 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season have been announced.

See who will be officiating in the eleventh round of fixtures including the GFA Cameraman and Venue Media Officers:



NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS DATE: Friday, January 29, 2021 – 3pm MATCH: Bechem United vs Eleven Wonders (LIVE ON STARTIMES)



VENUE: Bechem Park



REFEREE: Eric Owusu Prempeh



ASSISTANTS: Papala Patrick & Emmanuel Dei



4TH REFEREE: Selorm Kpormegbe



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Paul Ayamba



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Prince Agyeman



DATE: Saturday, January 30, 2021 – 3pm MATCH: King Faisal vs Berekum Chelsea (LIVE ON STARTIMES)



VENUE: Techiman park



REFEREE: Benjamin K. Sefa



ASSISTANTS: Isaac Odoom & Kofi Kyei Andoh



4TH REFEREE: Mohammed Misbau



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Michael Ntow Ayeh

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Obed Anane Frimpong



DATE: Saturday, January 30, 2021 – 6pm MATCH: Hearts of Oak vs Great Olympics



VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium



REFEREE: Charles Bulu



ASSISTANTS: Paul Atimaka & Alex Osam



4TH REFEREE: Julian Nunoo



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Thomas Nunoo



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Raymond Ackumey



DATE: Sunday, January 31, 2021 – 3pm MATCH: Inter Allies vs Legon Cities



VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium



REFEREE: Selorm Yao Bless



ASSISTANTS: Isaac Opoku Antwi & Halilu Alhassan



4TH REFEREE: Eric Sefa Antwi



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Oduro Nyarko

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Frederick Gyan Mante



GFA CAMERAMAN: Praise Dora Antwi



DATE: Sunday, January 31, 2021 – 3pm MATCH: WAFA vs Liberty Professionals



VENUE: WAFA Park, Sogakope



REFEREE: Kenny Padi



ASSISTANTS: Tijani Mohammed & Kofi Nyarko Bakai



4TH REFEREE: Philip Ato Forson



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mike Amedior



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Tilda Acorlor



GFA CAMERAMAN: Abdul Samed



DATE: Sunday, January 31, 2021 – 3pm MATCH: Ashantigold vs Asante Kotoko (LIVE ON STARTIMES)



VENUE: Len Clay Stadium



REFEREE: Maxwell Hanson



ASSISTANTS: Kwesi Brobbey & Francis Bodzie Arthur

4TH REFEREE: Maxwell Owusu



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Jacob Amegashie



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Nuhu Adams



DATE: Sunday, January 31, 2021 – 3pm MATCH: Elmina Sharks vs Dreams FC



VENUE: Nduom Stadium, Elmina



REFEREE: Patrick Okyere



ASSISTANTS: Emmanuel A. Tebson & Peter Dawsa



4TH REFEREE: Frederick Samena



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Felix Adjetey Sowah



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Jonathan Nelson Ackon



GFA CAMERAMAN: Herbert Semakor



DATE: Sunday, January 31, 2021 – 3pm MATCH: Aduana Stars vs Ebusua Dwarfs



VENUE: Agyeman Badu I park



REFEREE: Wiseman Ghansah

ASSISTANTS: Emmanuel Dolgbanu & Roland Addy



4TH REFEREE: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Awudu Dzang



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Vincent Ampaabeng



GFA CAMERAMAN: Paul Egbenya



DATE: Sunday, January 31, 2021 – 3pm MATCH: Karela United vs Medeama



VENUE: CAM Park, Anyinase



REFEREE: Gabriel Opoku Arhin



ASSISTANTS: Courage Kuedufia & Gilbert Adom Mensah



4TH REFEREE: Musah Mubarik



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Andrews Tamakloe



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Stephen Apaka Quarcoi



GFA CAMERAMAN: Kojo Sassah