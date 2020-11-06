2020/21 GPL: StarTimes to invest $1 million in the coverage of the league

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League will start on Saturday, November, 14

StarTimes, the official broadcast right holders of the Ghana Premier League have announced that they will be investing $1 million in the coverage for the 2020/21 Ghana football season.

StarTimes became the official broadcast right holders of the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup after winning a competitive bidding selection in 2019.



At the official launch of the 2020/2021 football season yesterday, Mrs Akorfa Banson, Head of Marketing of StarTimes in Ghana announced that their coverage in the upcoming league is going to be one of the best due to the massive investment they are going to make.

“StarTimes will invest $1 million on production and over $500,000 on the promotion of the league.”



