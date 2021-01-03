2020/21 GPL: WAFA's four-goal star Daniel Lomotey wins Man of the Match

WAFA forward, Daniel Lomotey

Four-goal hero Daniel Lomotey Agbloe was named Man of the Match on Sunday, January 3, 2021, as WAFA beat Medeama 5-4 at home.

The Ghana youth international opened the scoring in the sixth minute when he back-heeled the ball into the net after a cross from left-back John Tedeku.



After half hour, striker Godwin Agbevor sublimely put the ball past goalkeeper Eric Antwi with a tap-in effort from close range.



Seven minutes later Agbloe scored his second goal of the afternoon and made it three-nil.



WAFA was made to make a forced substitution after midfielder Lawrence Agyekum got stretchered off and was replaced by Forson Amankwah.



Just before the half time whistle, Agbevor whipped in a cross from the right and Agbloe turned it in again for the fourth goal.

It was a hat-trick on the afternoon for the former Ghana youth international.



After the break, Medeama stepped up and was immediately awarded a penalty which was converted by striker Abass Mohammed.



Two minutes into the second half, the Mauve and Yellows won a free-kick close to the box and midfielder Rashid Nortey fired past goalkeeper Ferdinand Sabi Acquah.



Then Nortey struck from range to beat goalkeeper Acquah again to make it 4-3 now in a surprise comeback.



Six-minute from time, WAFA managed to score another through Agloe to make it 5-3 and when everybody thought it was game over, Justice Blay pulled the trigger with a thunderbolt.