2020/21 GPL: WAFA's four-goal star Daniel Lomotey wins Man of the Match

Four-goal hero Daniel Lomotey Agbloe was named Man of the Match on Sunday, January 3, 2021, as WAFA beat Medeama 5-4 at home.
The Ghana youth international opened the scoring in the sixth minute when he back-heeled the ball into the net after a cross from left-back John Tedeku.
After half hour, striker Godwin Agbevor sublimely put the ball past goalkeeper Eric Antwi with a tap-in effort from close range.
Seven minutes later Agbloe scored his second goal of the afternoon and made it three-nil.
WAFA was made to make a forced substitution after midfielder Lawrence Agyekum got stretchered off and was replaced by Forson Amankwah.
Just before the half time whistle, Agbevor whipped in a cross from the right and Agbloe turned it in again for the fourth goal.
It was a hat-trick on the afternoon for the former Ghana youth international.
After the break, Medeama stepped up and was immediately awarded a penalty which was converted by striker Abass Mohammed.
Two minutes into the second half, the Mauve and Yellows won a free-kick close to the box and midfielder Rashid Nortey fired past goalkeeper Ferdinand Sabi Acquah.
Then Nortey struck from range to beat goalkeeper Acquah again to make it 4-3 now in a surprise comeback.
Six-minute from time, WAFA managed to score another through Agloe to make it 5-3 and when everybody thought it was game over, Justice Blay pulled the trigger with a thunderbolt.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Umar Manaf wins Man of the Match Award in Hearts' heavy win against Bechem United
- Bechem United's Hafiz Konkoni blames referee for 6-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak
- Hearts of Oak midfielder Nurudeen warns against complacency after heavy win over Bechem
- 2020/2021 GPL Preview: AshantiGold SC vs Berekum Chelsea- Wounded Miners out for blood against Chelsea
- 2020/2021 GPL Preview: Aduana Stars vs Great Olympics, Ogya Lads vow to start year right to turn around season
- Read all related articles