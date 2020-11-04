2020/21 GPL: 'Watch out for us this season' - Diawusie Taylor to rivals

Karela United striker, Diawusie Taylor

Karela United striker, Diawusie Taylor, has sent a warning to the other 17 Premier League club ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season which kicks start on November 13.

Karela United who played in the finals and the semi-finals of the Normalization Committee’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 special competitions enjoyed a ‘toxic’ campaign in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.



The Ayinase-based club had eight defeats, two wins, and five draws after the first 15 games in the truncated season.



They placed 17th alongside Ebusua Dwarfs 15th and King Faisal Babies who placed 18th.



However, Diawusie Taylor who was the top scorer of the Normalization Committee Tier 1 competition believes that his side will turn their fortunes around in the upcoming season.

“Our preparation is ongoing; we are prepared for the new season.”



“We, as a team, will succeed because our secret has got to do with the technical team, management team, and the supporters and the hard training we do,” he told GFA TV.



Sending a signal to their rivals ahead of the new season, he said: “Watch out for us this season, we are seriously preparing” he said.