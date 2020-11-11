2020/21 GPL: We are not a title contender - Legon Cities coach

Legon Cities coach, Goran Barjaktarevic has said that the Royals will not fight for the upcoming Ghana Premier League title.

The Royals have recruited over 11 players with the inclusion of Ghana’s all-time scorer, Asamoah Gyan.



Despite all the new players the gaffer has said that showing improvement as a team is their main objective.



“There is no pressure on me, of course, I would like to win everything but we will try to do our very best when the season begins," the head coach said.

“The most important thing is that we play good football so that the fans will see that we didn’t sleep during the break.”



Legon Cities will begin their campaign against Berekum Chelsea on November 16, 2020, at the Accra Sports Stadium.