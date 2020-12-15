2020/21 GPL: We will turn our season around against Hearts of Oak - Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars forward, Yahaya Mohammed is confident of turning their season around against Accra Hearts of Oak.

The two times Ghana Premier League champions will host the Phobians on Wednesday, December, 16 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



The match was originally scheduled to kick-off as the curtain-raiser but was called off due to Covid-19 related issues.



The Ogya Lads have had a poor start to the season failing to record a win after playing their first four games of the season.



Aduana Stars have picked just 3 points from a possible 12 and currently lie 17th on the league log.

Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV, Mohammed promised that Aduana Stars’ will pull the plugs in their poor form in their match against Accra Hearts of Oak.



“We wanted to turn things around yesterday [against Eleven Wonders] but unfortunately that didn’t happen,” Mohammed revealed.



“But Wednesday you will see that things will change."



"The music will change,” he added.