2020/21 GPL: We won the game because of our level of concentration- Dwarfs coach

Ebusua Dwarfs head coach, Ernest Thompson is delighted with his team's win over Liberty Professionals in this matchday nine fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The Cape Coast-based side came from behind to record their second away win at the Carl Reindorf Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Abraham Wayo after 16 minutes put the hosts 1-0 up early in the game through the penalty spot.



Ohene Asamoah Michael grabbed the equalizer for the visitors seven minutes to the end of the first 45 minutes with a free header from a free-kick.



Sumaia Imoro scored the winner for Dwarfs in the dying minutes of the game.



Speaking after the game, Coach Ernest Thompson, praised his players for the level of concentration that ensured their win over Liberty.

”It was our level of concentration that helped us and then we kept our focus. We didn’t lose focus in any time of the game and that is what helped us to win the game".



”I think the equalizer actually pepped us up because we released that this team is very beatable so we kept pushing to win the game and I am very happy that the boys pepped themselves up and came back to win the game.” he added.



Ebusua Dwarfs have moved up to the eighth position with 11 points following this win.



