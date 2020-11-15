2020/21 GPL: Week 1 Preview - AshantiGold SC vs Karela United FC

Ashantigold S.C

AshantiGold SC will begin their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign with a game against Karela United FC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium today.

The Miners will be going into the game with a somewhat new squad after losing top players such as James Akaminko, Latif Anabila, Safiu Mumuni, and Eric Donkor.



However, coach Milovan Cirkovic and his charges are gunning to kick off the season with a victory as that will spur them on for their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round clash against Burkinabe side Salitas on November 27.



Karela United meanwhile has been plotting their opponent's downfall with a series of impressive pre-season friendly matches.



The Anyinase-based outfit bolstered their squad with six signings ahead of the campaign.



They recruited Godfred Adotey, Augustine Randolf, Yaw Ansah, Obed Kofi Sam and Prosper Avoh, and former Asante Kotoko midfielder Umar Bashiru.

The match promises to be a dicey encounter especially as both clubs will be going into the match without any reported injury in camp.



AshantiGold however has the edge over Karela United having beaten them 1-0 and 2-1 in 2018 and 2020 respectively.



In those two clashes, the Obuasi-based outfit won one at the Len Clay Stadium and the other one at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.



AshantiGold was sitting 6th on the standings last season before its termination due to the Coronavirus crisis.



Karela was languishing at 17th position after Matchday 15.