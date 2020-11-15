2020/21 GPL: Week 1 Preview – Medeama v Accra Great Olympics

Medeama SC

Medeama will hope for a good start to the 2020-21 season when they host Accra Great Olympics in Tarkwa today.

The Mauve and Yellow welcome star midfielder Justice Blay back to the team after a successful loan spell at Asante Kotoko.



Medeama has brought in six-seven new players to augment the squad ahead of the new campaign.



The two-time FA Cup holders have signed strikers Abdul Basit Adam and Abass Mohammed as well as defenders Musah Baba Abdulai and Patrick Yeboah.



They have also signed versatile Kwadwo Asamoah as well as goalkeeper Frank Boateng to augment their squad.



Youngster Godfred Abban has also joined them from second-tier side Asokwa Deportivo.

They will add up to the already existing squad of Daniel Egyin, Eric Kwakwa, Kwasi Donsu, Agyei Boakye, Ebenezer Ackahbi, Ali Ouattara, Ibrahim Yaro, Michael Yeboah, Isaac Agyenim Boateng, and Kalibo Toussaint.



Great Olympics have augmented their squad with several experienced players in their ranks including captain Gladson Awako.



They also have on their roaster Stephen Kwaku, Saed Salifu, Benjamin Asare, Philip Nii Kojo Sackey, Roger Sackey – Abdul Manaf Mudasiru, Maxwell Abbey Quaye, David Amuzu, Arnold Abbey-Mensah, Michael Yeboah, and Godfred Odametey amongst others.



Great Olympics lost 1-0 at the same venue in the 2020-21 truncated Premier League.



The Accra-based club will be hoping to make it count as they make the long journey to the mining town to battle a rejuvenated Mauve and Yellow side.

Medeama will be keen to build momentum against Olympics after coming close to the Premier League title on two occasions.



Team News: Kwasi Donsu will miss the match due to injury while it remains to be seen if new signing Kwadwo Asamoah will get his first start.



Striker Abdul Basit Adam, Baba Musah, Godfred Abban, Abass Mohammed, and Patrick Yeboah may not make the starting X1.