2020/21 GPL Week 13 Match Preview: Inter Allies vs Ebusua Dwarfs

Inter Allies will play host to Ebusua Dwarfs

Inter Allies come up against Ebusua Dwarfs in this round of fixture and a win should be on the cards for the home side.

The Accra-based team have gone five games without a win in the ongoing campaign.



The Eleven is to One side is currently bottom on the league table with seven points after 12 matches played this season.



Relegation is starring at the face of Inter Allies and they must churn out results with just some few games to end first round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



This is the team's worst performance in the top flight since joining the division.



Inter Allies coach, Dani Mujkanovic, lauded the character of his players in the defeat of his side to Asante Kotoko on matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.



Coach Mujkanovic is expected to turn the season around for Inter Allies and save them from relegation.

Inter Allies host Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Dwarfs have not lost their last two games in the Premier League and are currently on a good run.



The Cape Coast-based side is placed 12th on the league table with 16 points.



Dwarfs secured a 2-1 win over AshantiGold on matchday 12 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



In their last visit to the Accra Sports Stadium, Dwarfs recorded a 2-1 win over Legon Cities. They are unbeaten in their last three away games in the ongoing season.



Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson and his players will be heading into the game with alot of confidence following their good run in the league.