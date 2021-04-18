2020/21 GPL: Week 20 Match Report — Elmina Sharks 1-0 WAFA

Samuel Arthur

A last-gasp goal by Samuel Arthur handed Elmina Sharks a 1-0 victory over WAFA SC in Week 20 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.

Sharks went into the match with the aim of returning to winning ways following their 4-0 hammering at hands of Liberty Professionals last weekend.



WAFA were also hoping to make it two victories on the trot after collecting the maximum points at the expense of Bechem United on matchday 19.



The Sogakofe lads commenced the game with sheer determination and went close to breaking the deadlock in the 6th minute.



Justus Torsutsey did all the work on the left flank of attack and teed up a sumptuous ball to Lawrence Agyekum but the youngster failed to guide the ball home as he blasted his effort over the bar.



Sharks, who were playing home-away-from-home due to their home ban, took hold of the game from thereon.

Odartey Lamptey’s men had a glorious opportunity to change the scoreline through Alhaji Mustapha on the 20th-minute mark but the attacker skyrocketed his shot from close range.



On the 24th minute, Sharks went close again through a superb free-kick from xx.



The hosts again believed to have gotten their opener when Baba Sule struck a well-taken free-kick on the edge of the area but WAFA goalkeeper Sabi Acquah Ferdinand made a fantastic save to deny their opponents.



WAFA gaffer Prosper Narteh Ogum made two quick substitutions at half time — replacing A Basit with Sampson Agyapong, and Emmanuel Agyemang for Kelvin Boakye-Yiadom.



The tactical worked in favour of the visitors as they controlled much possession and created so many openings to go ahead on the scoresheet but the resolute defense of Elmina Sharks stood to the test.

In the 68th minute, Eric Asumbonteng nearly turned the match-winner for WAFA but his long-range drive was parried to corner by goalkeeper Bawa Martey.



Sharks themselves had two half-chances to finish the game with a flourish but did not take advantage of the situations.



With the match looking like finishing in a stalemate, Samuel Arthur popped up with a wonderful strike to give Sharks the maximum points.



The result has pushed Sharks to the 10th spot with 26 points, with WAFA staying on 11th with the same number of points from 20 outings.