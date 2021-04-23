2020/21 GPL: Week 21 Match Preview- Legon Cities vs Dreams FC

Legon Cities line up for a group photo | FILE PHOTO

Legon Cities's survival campaign suffered a jolt after a slim defeat at Medeama last week and must dig deep against Dreams FC to breathe life back into their season.

The Royals were heading for a 1-1 draw in Tarkwa when Kwesi Donsu put the Mauve and Yellows shortly after the visitors had snatched the equalizer.



Bashir Hayford's side look changed full of players with wealthy Ghana Premier League experience.



Niger international Victorien Adebayor leads the pack of stars alongside Hans Kwoffie, Elvis Opoku, Prosper Donkor and Justice Anane.



Also available for the relegation-battlers are Jonah Attuquaye and Shamsu Alhassan.



Goalkeeper Winfred Honu has been phenomenal in the absence of ex-Ghana No.1 Fatau Dauda.

Legon Cities have won their last two matches (against Elmina Sharks and Great Olympics) and are tipped for the points.



Dreams FC needed a replay of their rained off match to record their first win in the second round of the league.



Before that, they had gone three matches without a win and that was disturbing for the technical team.



They are beginning to feel the absence of striker Joseph Esso who has been sold to Algerian side MC Alger.



In their last match, enterprising winger Ibrahim Issah was not named in the match day squad and that played a part in their struggle.