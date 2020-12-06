2020/21 GPL: Week 4 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Liberty Professionals

Berekum Chelsea FC

Emmanuel Clottey’s first-half strike proved the difference between Berekum Chelsea and Liberty Professionals in Week 4 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League on Saturday, December, 6.

Chelsea was by large the better side in the opening minutes of the encounter at the Berekum Golden City Park.



Liberty was largely reduced to a long ball as Chelsea played it tight in midfield and defense.



Coach David Ocloo’s charges had their moments despite the tenacious display from the home side.



The Blues however finished the half on top after veteran striker Emmanuel Clottey poked home from close range deep in injury time.



Liberty returned from recess with improved performance but Chelsea was formidable in defensive as they quelled off their opponent's threat.

The visitors made a plethora of changes as they went in search of redemption.



De-Graft Amponsah, Stanley Ampaw, and Wayo Abraham replaced Razak Boame and Issah Mubashar in the 51st and 53rd minute respectively.



Chelsea held on to the slim advantage to record their maiden victory of the ongoing season after four games of asking.



The win has propelled Chelsea to 6th on the log with 5 points from 4 games while Liberty remains 12th with 3 points.