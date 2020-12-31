2020/21 GPL: Week 7 Match Preview — Aduana Stars v Great Olympics

Aduana Stars FC

Aduana Stars are looking to return to winning ways when they welcome Accra Great Olympics to the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Week 7 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Aduana Stars failed to build on the momentum on the victory against Accra Hearts of Oak as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Berekum Chelsea on matchday 6.



The Fire Boys will be aiming to pick maximum points in their Week 7 encounter against the high-flying Great Olympics.



Paa Kwesi Fabin and W.O Tandoh will be delighted to be going into the match with a full-strength team following the recovery of talismanic forward Yahaya Mohammed.



The maverick hitman had been playing through the pain barrier after sustaining a shoulder injury in the 1-1 against King Faisal earlier in the season.



Mohammed has been declared fully fit ahead of the must-win clash against Olympics.

Great Olympics have been one of the surprising packages of the campaign so far, having collected 11 points from 6 games to jump to 2nd on the standings.



Annor Walker’s side has the most entertaining team in the league and many will expect them to keep up the good display when they meet Aduana at their Nana Agyemang Badu Park fortress on Sunday.



The game will be the eighth time the two teams are meeting in any competition.



Aduana however has the upper hand over the Dade Boys going into the match after recording five wins, drawing one, and losing one.



Olympics have failed to overcome their opponents in their last five matches hence the odds are stack against them for the Week 7 clash.