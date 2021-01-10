2020/21 GPL Week 8 Match Report - Eleven Wonders 3-1 Karela United

The Techiman-based club won the encounter 3-1 thanks to goals from Mohamed Nortey Tetteh

Eleven Wonders returned to winning ways in Ghana Premier League after an impressive performance saw them overcome Karela United at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Techiman-based club won the encounter 3-1 thanks to goals from Mohamed Nortey Tetteh, Nana Kobina Osoh and George Amposah.



The win ends their run of six games without a victory and have climbed up to 9th on the league table.



Following an impressive start to the game, Wonders were rewarded with the opening goal in the 25th minute. Nortey Tetteh found the net with a fine effort.



The away side, however, restored parity in the 72nd minute through their top striker Diawusie Taylor, who scored his sixth goal of the season.

After conceding, Ignatius Osei-Fosu's men took control of the game and found the net again courtesy Kobbina Osoh on 79 minutes.



George Amposah sealed the win with his second goal of the season.



The defeat prevents Karela United from going top of the league as they now lie thitd.