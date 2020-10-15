2020/21 GPL: Yahaya Mohammed speaks ahead of tough Hearts of Oak clash

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars forward, Yahaya Mohammed has said that Accra Hearts of Oak should forget about picking a point in the opening fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The two Ghana Premier League giants will clash on matchday one at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park, Dormaa which will be the top liner of the week when the league commences.



Yahaya Mohammed who was in contention for last season’s Goal king award which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic said the Phobians should be prepared for a defeat as they have no chance of beating them.



“It is very difficult playing a big team in your first match in the league. You can see that since 2009 Aduana Stars came into the league they can also be considered as heavyweights in the league,” he told Happy FM.



“This is a very big match and can be considered as a category A match. Playing the game at Dormaa, I will say Hearts is unlucky. They are not lucky for the first match.”

He added: “If you want to win the league, then you have to beat the big boys.Beating Hearts of Oak will tell you that you can win the league. They are coming in for a win, same as we but I will say they are not lucky.



Aduana Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak drew in their last meeting in the Ghana Premier League last season.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is scheduled to kick off on November 13.