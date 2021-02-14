2020/21 GPL highlights: AshantiGold hold WAFA at Sogakope

Sun, 14 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
WAFA failed to end their winless run on Saturday, February 13, 2021, after drawing 0-0 with AshantiGold at home in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.
The Academy Boys have also gone three matches without scoring a goal and will further slip on the table if the week 14 games are concluded.
AshantiGold SC also needed to bounce back after losing to Liberty Professionals on matchday 14 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.
The miners were heading into this game as underdogs but managed to salvage a point after regulation time.
Watch Highlights of the game below:
