2020/21 GPL likely to begin in October

The 2019/20 GPL season was been cancelled due to the pandemic

After a meeting held on Tuesday, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has proposed that the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League should begin in October.

However, this decision is pending approval from the government and the Ministry of Health as coronavirus infections continue to shoot up.



It will be recalled that the 2019/2020 season was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.



It is likely that the format of the season will change as the GFA wants to cut transportation costs on clubs.

Therefore, teams may play in zones in the next season.



There will be 8 to 14 weeks to prepare for the new season.

