2020/21 GPL match preview: Medeama SC vs Aduana Stars

Medeama SC

Aduana Stars will travel to the western part of Ghana to battle it out with the Mauve and Yellow team at Akoon Park on Saturday, 9 January 2020 at 3 pm GMT in match week eight.

The never give up lads have not been impressive as touted at the beginning of the season. Their results out of the seven matches played can only be boasted with seven points with just one win coming out of those matches.



If you have watched Samuel Boadu’s men play, you could see a clear–cut plan aiming to score but the chances created are usually wasted leaving them 13th on the league log.



After selling Prince Opoku Agyemang and Nana Kofi Babil who combined to give the Mauve and Yellow boys about 15 goals that were about 83% of the goals they scored in the truncated league.



Even though they have beefed up their squad with the likes of Abdul Basit and Kwadwo Asamoah, they are all yet to find their feet.



The Tarkwa based side has scored eight goals so far in the seven games.

Some careless performances bereft of inspiration in front of goal has lead to the signing of former Asante Kotoko striker Ahmed Toure.



If his performances with Kotoko and Bechem United some years ago are anything to go by then Medeama has gotten themselves a prolific striker.



Already, Samuel Boadu has expressed his happiness of having the Burkinabe and is hopeful that he will hit the ground running.



On the flip side, Aduana Stars did not also start well after getting two points out of a maximum of nine after three games.



They had their first win of the season with Accra Hearts of Oak after beating them two goals to nil at Dormaa.

They continued to Golden City Park after coming from behind to draw with Berekum Chelsea in the Bono derby.



Their last game was against Accra Great Olympics who took the lead in the second half through Samuel Ashie Quaye in the 54 minutes but the Adade boys could not stand the test of time as Aduana Stars came from behind to equalize after 3 minutes of conceding through Flavien Kongoza.



In all these, they are having contractual problems with key players like Caleb Amankwah, Paul Aidoo, Noah Martey, and Farouk Adams which is a worry going into this game.



Coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin is not a happy man due to this and is on record to have said that the players he recommended to management were not signed for him as well.



Going into a game of such magnitude, Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin will fancy a 4-2-3-1 system. That is, goalkeeper Joseph Addo will be their safest pair of hands, with a back four that will comprise Isaac Kwain (right back) and Joshua Tijani (left-back).

The centre backs will be Hafiz Adams and Emmanuel Akuoku completing the back four.



Sam Adams and Prince Acquah will play as the two pivots in front of the four back since there would not be their stalwart centre backs (Caleb and Farouk) available.



The three midfielders will be Samuel Bioh. Flavien Kongoza and Bright Adjei but will be playing as an auxiliary striker as well.



Yahaya Mohammed who has scored 50 percent of the Aduana Stars game will lead the attack for the Ogya Boys.



Medeama can take solace traveling records of Aduana Stars this season.

In three games, they have just two points. Again, in the last eight travel by the Ogya boys, Medeama has won five, drawn two, and lost one and that can propel Medeama psychologically going into the game.



Now that the government has also eased restrictions on fans, 25% of fans at the stadia will count and Medeama could use that as well.



Medeama will be chasing their second win after losing 5-4 to WAFA at Sogakope.



Aduana Stars will be looking to continue their form after that come against Accra Great Olympics.



It will be an entertaining game but Medeama win or draw is the likely result after the final whistle.