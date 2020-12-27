2020/21 GPL match report: Medeama 1-1 Asante Kotoko

Medeama SC 1-1 Asante Kotoko SC

Medeama SC has been held to a 1-1 draw by Asante Kotoko today in their outstanding match in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The two teams remain favourites to challenge for the title this season but have in truth flattered to deceive since the campaign started.



Today, they locked horns at the Akoon Park for an outstanding match hoping to record a win to boost their title ambitions for the season.



Although both teams played well in the first half, neither side could score and had to go into the break on level pegging.



After recess, Asante Kotoko upped their game in a bid to win the game at the end of the 90 minutes. In the 75th minute, the Reds had the equalizer through striker Kwame Poku.

Unfortunately, the Porcupine Warriors could not hold on to the finish line.



They conceded a penalty in the 88th minute, giving the home team a chance to earn a point.



Taking on the pressure, Mohammed Abass stepped up and scored from 12 yards to ensure Medeama SC earned a draw on the back of a 1-1 scoreline after 90 minutes.