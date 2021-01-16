2020/21 GPL match week 9 preview: AshantiGold VS. Medeama

Ashantigold duo, Hans Kwofie and Yaw Annor

Ashantigold SC is occupying the top spot of the Ghana Premier League standings for the first time this season.

The Gold and Black outfit will be looking forward to consolidating their top spot on Sunday when they take on Medeama SC at the Len Clay Stadium.



Milovan Cirkovic's men made it to the top of the log last weekend after coming from behind to beat Accra Great Olympics 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



AshantiGold remains undefeated at home in the premiership this campaign as they have won three of the four games with the other being a draw.



They have scored 13 goals at the Len Clay stadium and conceded 6 goals failing to keep a single clean sheet in the process.



Midfielder Appiah McCarthy has scored three goals from free-kicks in Obuasi this season making him a player to watch in this game.

Centre back Richard Osei Agyemang is returning from suspension and is available for Sunday's crucial fixture.



Amos Addai and Dacosta Boadu are all doubtful for the match.



Medeama SC faces a stern test in Obuasi on Sunday as they look to record back-to-back wins for the first time in this campaign after opening 2021 with a victory.



The Mauve and Yellows beat Aduana Stars 2-1 last weekend to make it two wins from eight matches since the season began.



Medeama is travelling to an unfavourable grounds as they have managed only one win there since joining the Ghana Premier League.

Their only victory over AshantiGold at the Len Clay Stadium was in 2012. Since then they have lost three and drawn just once out of their visits to Obuasi.



Medeama is 10th on the league standings with 10 points and a win on Sunday could see them in the top six.



First choice goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi is not available for this fixture due to illness paving way for Frank Boateng to man the posts against his former club.



Patrick Yeboah is expected back in the match squad for the journey to the mining town.