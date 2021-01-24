2020/21 GPL matchday 10 report: Medeama 2-1 Inter Allies

Medeama SC

Striker Mohammed Abass netted a brace on Sunday afternoon to hand Medeama SC a 2-1 win against Inter Allies FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The two teams were in action at the Tarkwa Akoon Park this afternoon for a clash on matchday 10 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Playing as the home team, Medeama SC put up a good show in the first half but could not find the back of the net against the well-organized Inter Allies FC side.



After recess, an increased tempo in the play of Medeama SC immediately paid off with Mohammed Abass opening the scoring sheet for his team in the 51st minute.

Later on, in the 64th minute, the striker made good use of a chance to score again to complete his brace while doubling the lead for his team.



Although Inter Allies FC got a consolation through a strike from Nafiu Sulemana, it was not enough as Medeama SC bagged all three points at the end of the 90 minutes on the back of a 2-1 win.