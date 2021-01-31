2020/21 GPL matchday 11 preview: Karela United VS Medeama

Karela United FC

League leaders Karela United and Medeama SC face each other in the highly anticipated Nzema derby today, January 31, 2021.

The Matchday 11 fixture is scheduled to kick off at Crosby Awuah Memorial park at 3 pm.



Karela is the bookmaker's favorite after going close to three seasons without losing at home in a competitive match.



This season, the Aiyinase-based outfit boasts a perfect record at CAM Park, having won all five games against Inter Allies, Dreams FC, King Faisal, Elmina Sharks, and Berekum Chelsea.



United will seek to consolidate their lead at the top of the table while Medeama will hope to cause an upset and improve their stock on the standings.



The mauve and yellows sit in 9th place with 14 points, four behind their opponents, Karela United FC who occupy the top spot in the Premier League standings.



Medeama coach Samuel Boadu still does not have striker Amed Toure and returnee Prince Opoku Agyemang available until mid-February.

The club has parted ways with two players – striker Abdul Basit Adam and midfielder Jasper Nimo Nartey while Ivorian Kalibo Dedy Toussaint has left for Burkina Faso's side ASFA Yennega on a permanent contract.



But he will rely on striker Abass Mohammed who has netted four times so far in 10 matches.



Abass scored a brace for Medeama in their 2-1 win at home to Inter Allies.



But the CAMS Park is a difficult hunting ground for any visiting team where Karela United has huffed and puffed.



Medeama is the only team to have beaten Karela in their own backyard after recording a 2-0 win in memory of the late Senator David Brigidi back in October 2018.



However, Medeama has won and drawn against the Aiyinase based- side since their friendly encounter two years ago.