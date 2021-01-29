2020/21 GPL matchweek 11 report: Bechem United 3-1 Eleven Wonders

Bechem United FC

Highly-rated attacker, Hafiz Konkoni scored on Friday afternoon to help Bechem United defeat Techiman Eleven Wonders 3-1 in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The two clubs this afternoon locked horns at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park for a matchday 11 clash in the ongoing season.



Following a good contest in the first half, Techiman Eleven Wonders led at the break courtesy of a strike from Samuel Boakye.



After the break, Bechem United chased the game determined to avoid defeat at all cost.

On the back of an impressive sequence of attacking play, the home team finally had the breakthrough in the 71st minute when Owusu Boakye Emmanuel converted an awarded penalty kick.



Later on, goals from Hafiz Konkoni and Listowel Amankonah sealed a massive 3-1 win for Bechem United at the end of the 90 minutes.



The crucial three points sees the team from Bechem climbing to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table.