2020/21 GPL matchweek 11 report: King Faisal fights from three goals down to beat Chelsea

King Faisal Football Club

Kwame Peprah’s hat-trick ensured that King Faisal came from behind to beat Berekum Chelsea 4-3 in this matchday 11 fixture at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

King Faisal went down 3-0 in the first half but came from behind to pick all three points against Berekum Chelsea.



Paul Attah Adjei opened the scoring for Berekum Chelsea in the ninth minute with the first shot on target in the game after the King Faisal defense went to sleep.



Berekum Chelsea increased the lead in the 13th minute after Stephen Amankonaa beat the King Faisal defender and hit a drive to beat the goalkeeper.



Paul Attah Adjei scored his second goal of the game with a beautiful strike as Berekum Chelsea went 3-0 up.



Albert Mensah's free-kick was carried away by the Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper as King Faisal tried to pull one back from the set-piece in the 27th minute.

Referee Ben Quayson awarded a penalty to King Faisal in the 38th minute after a cross from the corner kick hit the hand of Berekum Chelsea player Ushaw in the box



Kwame Peprah scored from the spot to reduce the deficit for King Faisal from the penalty in the 39th minute.



The home side controlled the game afterward in search of more goals but the first half ended with Berekum Chelsea going into the break with a 3-1 lead.



King Faisal dominated play in the second half as they chased for the equalizer.



Frimpong Boateng hit a lovely strike from 40 yards to get the second goal for King Faisal in the 56th minute as they pushed for the equalizer.

Kwame Nino Peprah got the equalizer for King Faisal in the 78th minute with a beautiful strike to record his second goal of the game.



Peprah got his hat-trick late in the game to secure the win for the Insha Allah boys.



It was his seventh goal of the season in the ongoing campaign.



The victory is also King Faisal's second home win of the season.